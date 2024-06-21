IDF reserve officer arrested over actions during regular service

The Israel police have been conducting an investigation for about a month and a half, together with other agencies, regarding actions that straddle the line between criminal and security-related matters

Liran Tamari|
An IDF reserve officer has been arrested amid suspicions related to his sensitive military service, including during regular service, Ynet learned on Friday.
The Israel police have been conducting an investigation for about a month and a half, in collaboration with additional enforcement agencies, regarding actions allegedly taken by the officer during his service.
Illustration
These actions straddle the line between criminal and security-related matters.
Significant developments in the investigation occurred in the past few days, culminating in the main suspect's arrest.
Other individuals have provided testimonies during the investigation, after which they were released. The inquiry involves multiple investigative bodies and recommendations regarding its continuation vary.
Due to the sensitivity of the case, further details cannot be disclosed at this stage.
