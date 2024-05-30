Hamas says no talks until war ends

The Hamas terror group said on Thursday that it would not take part in talks while fighting in Gaza continued. "Today we informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation stops its war and aggression against our people in Gaza, we would be willing to reach a comprehensive exchange deal," Hamas said in a statement.
"We've demonstrated flexibility and have been positive during all the rounds of the indirect negotiations and on May 6, we accepted the proposal of a mediator," Hamas said. "The occupation used the negotiations as a cover for continued aggression and massacre against the Palestinian people and responded to our agreement [to the terms,] by invading Rafah and occupying the Rafah border crossing."
Israel rejected the proposal that Hamas had agreed to, saying it had not given such a proposal, its consent.
According to the Islamist terror group, it and other factions would no longer agree to "take part and would not continue to negotiate, in light of "aggression, killing, siege, starvation and genocide of our people," the Hamas statement read.
"We have informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation ends the war and its aggression against our people in Gaza, we would be willing to reach a comprehensive deal that would include an exchange of hostages."
According to reports in the Saudi Arabian media, Egypt and the U.S. were discussing a three-way meeting with Israel to arrange the reopening of the Rafah border crossing on the Gaza border with Egypt. Washington told Cairo it does not support Israeli troops remaining in Rafah.
An American delegation is expected to visit Egypt next week to discuss the crisis.
According to the reports, Israel offered a joint administration of the border with the UN and Palestinians who are not affiliated with Hamas.
The Palestinian Authority (PA)said on Wednesday that it had received an offer to administer the border crossing with international participation. A source told Ynet there are discussions between Egypt, Israel the EU and the U.S. to reach an agreement. According to the proposed deal, the PA would administer the crossing, while Israel would use cameras to monitor the border and the EU would have a presence on the ground in and oversight capacity.
The PA was concerned that the prolonged war would affect its security agencies and that there would be no clear separation between the PA forces and the Hamas-run police, but Ramallah was given international assurances that that would not be the case.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the demands to end the war. |There are discussions with Egypt and Qatar, and they are to relay Israel's position to Hamas," an official in the negotiating team said.