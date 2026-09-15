Fire service volunteer suspected of bombing plot after tactical gear, weapons seized

Investigators say 19-year-old Mustafa Issa researched combat techniques and bomb-making, attempted to build explosives and was influenced by the October 7 massacre and 2021 unrest 

Roy Rubinstein
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel Police
Shin Bet
A 19-year-old Israeli National Service volunteer with the fire service has been arrested on suspicion of planning a bombing attack in central Israel, after investigators found tactical equipment, airsoft weapons and material related to explosives in his possession.
Mustafa Issa, a resident of Kafr Qasim, was arrested in recent weeks by the Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police’s Central District investigative unit.
תושב כפר קאסם בן 19 בחשד לקידום פעילות טרור ותכנון לבצע פיגועתושב כפר קאסם בן 19 בחשד לקידום פעילות טרור ותכנון לבצע פיגוע
19-year-old Kafr Qasim resident suspected of advancing terror activity and planning an attack
(Photo: Israel Police)
According to the investigation, Issa was suspected of planning to plant an explosive device in central Israel.
Authorities said he had been strongly influenced by both the May 2021 violence surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls and the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre in southern Israel.
During his arrest, investigators seized training equipment and airsoft weapons. Images released by police show tactical vests, helmets, firearms-style airsoft weapons, communications and electronic equipment and other military-style gear laid out on the floor.
Investigators said searches of Issa’s cellphone showed that he had looked for combat manuals and downloaded and saved guides on manufacturing explosive devices.
He is also suspected of attempting to build explosive devices from various materials and of discussing those efforts with other people.
Following the investigation, prosecutors submitted a declaration to the Central District Court in Lod indicating their intention to file charges.
An indictment is expected on Thursday.
“The Shin Bet and Israel Police view with great severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activity that endangers state security,” the agencies said in a joint statement, adding that they would continue using the tools available to them to thwart threats and seek severe punishment for those involved.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""