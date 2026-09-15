Fire service volunteer suspected of bombing plot after tactical gear, weapons seized

A 19-year-old Israeli National Service volunteer with the fire service has been arrested on suspicion of planning a bombing attack in central Israel, after investigators found tactical equipment, airsoft weapons and material related to explosives in his possession.
Mustafa Issa, a resident of Kafr Qasim, was arrested in recent weeks by the Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police’s Central District investigative unit.
According to the investigation, Issa was suspected of planning to plant an explosive device in central Israel.
Authorities said he had been strongly influenced by both the May 2021 violence surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls and the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre in southern Israel.
During his arrest, investigators seized training equipment and airsoft weapons. Images released by police show tactical vests, helmets, firearms-style airsoft weapons, communications and electronic equipment and other military-style gear laid out on the floor.
Investigators said searches of Issa’s cellphone showed that he had looked for combat manuals and downloaded and saved guides on manufacturing explosive devices.
He is also suspected of attempting to build explosive devices from various materials and of discussing those efforts with other people.
Following the investigation, prosecutors submitted a declaration to the Central District Court in Lod indicating their intention to file charges.
An indictment is expected on Thursday.
“The Shin Bet and Israel Police view with great severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activity that endangers state security,” the agencies said in a joint statement, adding that they would continue using the tools available to them to thwart threats and seek severe punishment for those involved.