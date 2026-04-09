Hezbollah rockets intercepted over central Israel, no injuries reported

Hezbollah fired two rockets from Lebanon toward central Israel early Friday, triggering air raid sirens across the region. The projectiles were intercepted and no injuries were reported.

Sirens sounded shortly after 1 a.m. in central Israel and in the southern coastal city of Ashdod and surrounding communities after launches were detected from Lebanon.

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

Magen David Adom emergency service said it received no reports of casualties, and Home Front Command said residents could leave protected spaces.

The strike toward central Israel followed military warnings that attacks, previously concentrated in the north, could expand deeper into the country.

Late Thursday, Hezbollah launched a barrage toward Haifa and nearby areas, with explosions heard as far as the Sharon region. No injuries were reported.

The IDF said it carried out airstrikes in Lebanon in recent hours, targeting about 10 launchers used to fire rockets toward northern Israel, and added that efforts to locate and destroy additional launchers were ongoing.