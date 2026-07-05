Rothman: ‘If High Court ignores the law, we’ll follow the law’

Lawmaker Simcha Rothman, a key architect of the government’s judicial reform efforts, sharply criticized the attorney general and High Court of Justice on Sunday, accusing them of exceeding their authority and vowing to revive legislation that would curb the court’s powers after the next election.

Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and a member of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of improperly restricting government action ahead of the expected elections.

Gallery Simcha Rothman ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

“Legal advisers are limiting ministers’ actions during the election period based on absurd legal arguments,” Rothman told ynet. “The attorney general is preventing the government from acting, citing the upcoming election period.”

Rothman said he distrusted the attorney general “in every area under her authority,” citing her role in criminal prosecutions, legal advice to the government and its representation before the courts. He also criticized the handling of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial, calling the proceedings “absurd.”

He argued that Baharav-Miara had treated the current government more harshly than its predecessor, claiming she had allowed the previous administration to approve a maritime border agreement with Lebanon in 2022 despite it serving in a caretaker capacity ahead of elections. The deal, which resolved a long-running maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon and cleared the way for offshore natural gas development, was fiercely opposed by Netanyahu and his allies at the time.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ( Photo: Israel Bar Association )

Rothman also renewed his criticism of the Supreme Court, known as the High Court of Justice when hearing petitions against government actions, saying the court should be obeyed only when it acts within the limits of its legal authority.

“When it acts within its authority, its rulings should be respected,” he said. “The moment it ignores the law, we will follow the law.”

He expressed hope that, after the election, the coalition would pass an “override clause,” legislation that would allow the Knesset to reenact laws struck down by the Supreme Court with a parliamentary majority. The proposal has been one of the most contentious elements of the judicial reform championed by Netanyahu’s coalition, prompting mass protests when first introduced in 2023.

Rothman’s remarks came days after the court invalidated a Knesset vote to appoint Michael Rabello as state comptroller . The court ruled Thursday that the secret ballot procedure had been compromised, making the vote invalid, and ordered a new election.

Rothman condemned the ruling, arguing that judicial review of internal parliamentary procedures exceeded the court’s authority.

“Judicial review of proceedings in the Knesset is a serious jurisdictional problem,” he said. “The High Court cannot serve as the Knesset’s internal auditor.”

He added that he fundamentally disagreed with the idea that courts in a democracy could strike down laws passed by parliament because judges opposed them.

Addressing the coalition’s recent legislative push ahead of the Knesset’s expected dissolution, Rothman dismissed opposition criticism, saying lawmakers who believe they will win the next election should simply repeal the legislation if they return to power.

“If they think they’ll win and cancel these laws, fine,” he said. “So why the panic?”