Intel from nabbed terrorists helped in recovering of bodies, President Herzog reacts

Amid stalled negotiations for a hostage deal and escalating fighting in the Gaza Strip due to IDF raids, Friday saw a significant development in the hostage rescue efforts, with IDF and Shin Bet recovering the bodies of three hostages, namely Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzik Gelenter. This marks the first recovery of a hostage body since April 6, when the body of Elad Katzir, who was murdered in captivity, was found.

2 View gallery Shani Louk, Itzik Gelenter and Amit Buskila ( Photo: Private album )

From what is known so far about the dramatic operation conducted overnight between Thursday and Friday, special IDF units and the Shin Bet entered the Strip and located the hostages' bodies. There were no encounters with terrorists at the location. On Friday morning, the bodies were sent for examination at the Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, and by noon, the results confirmed the victims' identities. The families were then informed.

The bodies of the three hostages were recovered based on information obtained during Shin Bet interrogations of terrorists arrested in the Strip, along with intelligence guidance from the Prisoners and Missing Persons Command in the Intelligence Division. Advanced field analysis also played a key role in the rescue. The IDF is expected to continue operations in Gaza in the coming days. "The IDF and the Shin Bet continue, even at this moment, to employ all operational and intelligence means, taking operational risks, to accomplish the supreme national mission of bringing back all the hostages," the IDF said in their official statement about the rescue operation.

In a special statement last night, Hagari emphasized the need to keep details of their operational activities confidential to ensure the security of the forces. He added that the effort to rescue hostages involves "fighting in complex places while taking risks, including at this moment." Speaking to international media in English, he promised: "We will leave no stone unturned; we will do everything in our power to find our hostages and bring them home. We will not rest until we do so."

According to Hagari, verified information held by the security forces indicates that all three hostages, whose bodies were returned in the nighttime operation, fled the party in Re'im during the terrorist attack on October 7 and were brutally murdered near Kibbutz Mefalsim, where they managed to reach. Subsequently, Hamas terrorists took their bodies to the Strip.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: World Zionist Organization, Courtesy )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following the IDF Spokesperson's announcement: "Our hearts are broken over this immense loss. My wife Sara and I mourn with the families. Our hearts stand strong with them in this heavy moment of grief. We will bring back all of our abducted, the dead and the wounded alike. I commend our courageous forces who, in a determined operation, returned sons and daughters to their borders."

President Isaac Herzog said: "Condolences and a sad embrace to the grieving and tormented families of the hostages Shani Louk, Itzik Gelenter, and Amit Buskila, whose bodies were rescued from Gaza and will be brought to burial in Israel. Thanks to the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the security forces, and with hope and prayer for the return of all the other hostages soon. May their memory be blessed."

The rescue operation of the bodies was widely covered in media outlets around the world, and last night, the White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, also commented on it. "These are terrible news, and our hearts go out to the families," he said.