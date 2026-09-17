IDF formally dismisses Gaza Division intelligence officer over failures preceding Oct. 7 attack

The IDF has formally dismissed the officer who served as the Gaza Division’s intelligence chief during Hamas’ October 7, terror attack, completing a months-long process after he unsuccessfully challenged the move in court.

Lt. Col. A., whose full identity remains barred from publication pending further legal proceedings, was informed Thursday that the head of the IDF Personnel Directorate had decided to terminate his career-service commitment and end his military service.

Gaza Division intelligence officer on Oct. 7 formally dismissed from IDF after court battle ( Photo: Shutterstock )

“The decision was conveyed to the officer in accordance with standard procedure,” the IDF said. “The officer may appeal the decision to the chief of staff.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir determined in November 2025 that A. was among commanders who bore command responsibility for failures connected to the Oct. 7 massacre and ordered disciplinary and command measures against a number of senior officers.

A. challenged the process seeking to remove him from the military, but in June the Administrative Affairs Court rejected his petition and allowed the IDF proceedings to continue.

The court ruled that the process to end his military service “was carried out lawfully and with full authority,” rejecting his arguments and finding that under military regulations the IDF may initiate the release of a career soldier who has suffered professional and command failures.

Following that ruling, the military continued its internal review.

The IDF said Thursday that all relevant considerations had been examined before the final decision, including the deputy chief of staff’s opinion, findings from the military’s investigations and professional assessments concerning A.’s performance in the period preceding Oct. 7.

The military said it also considered all of A.’s arguments regarding the extent of his responsibility, which he submitted both orally and in writing to the advisory committee examining the termination of his career-service commitment.

Separate fight over publication of his identity

A. has also been fighting a separate legal battle over whether his name may be published.

The Tel Aviv District Court sitting as an Administrative Affairs Court ruled earlier this month that his identity could be disclosed after the state withdrew its security objection to publication.

A. sought to delay implementation of that ruling, arguing that he remained part of the IDF intelligence establishment. His identity remains under a publication ban while he pursues further legal proceedings over the issue.

His dismissal, however, is now effective. The head of the Personnel Directorate, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, ordered his release from military service after the relevant military committee completed its review and recommendation.

Broader reckoning over Oct. 7 failures

Zamir’s decision regarding A. was part of a broader effort to impose command accountability following the military investigations into the failures surrounding Hamas’ surprise attack.

The chief of staff summoned a series of senior commanders who had held key positions before or during Oct. 7 after reviewing the findings of a committee examining responsibility for the failures.

They included senior officers from Military Intelligence, the Air Force, Navy, Operations Directorate, Gaza Division and Southern Command who held command roles in the period before the attack.