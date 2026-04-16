High-end $240 million US drone crashes off Hormuz; circumstances under review

The incident occurred exactly a week ago, on April 9, after the temporary ceasefire with Iran took effect. The Navy said the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and it is not yet clear whether the loss was caused by an attack or a malfunction. The exact location of the crash has not been disclosed, citing “operational and security reasons.”

The incident occurred exactly a week ago, on April 9, after the temporary ceasefire with Iran took effect. The Navy said the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and it is not yet clear whether the loss was caused by an attack or a malfunction. The exact location of the crash has not been disclosed, citing “operational and security reasons.”

The incident occurred exactly a week ago, on April 9, after the temporary ceasefire with Iran took effect. The Navy said the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and it is not yet clear whether the loss was caused by an attack or a malfunction. The exact location of the crash has not been disclosed, citing “operational and security reasons.”