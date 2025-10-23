Knesset's moves on West Bank annexation a threat to Gaza deal, Rubio says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the Knesset's move toward the annexation of the West Bank would threaten President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

Rubio is expected to arrive in Israel Thursday as part of a wider American effort to ensure implementation of the ceasefire and stabilization agreement, which includes the planned deployment of an international force in Gaza. “Countries outside the Middle East are prepared to contribute to the international stabilization force,” Rubio said, adding that the repression Hamas inflicts on Palestinians in Gaza is "horrifying.”

