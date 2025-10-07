Three IDF reservists wounded in Gaza by grenade explosion, two in serious condition

Three IDF reservists were injured Tuesday in an operational accident caused by the explosion of an Israeli grenade at a military post in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The IDF said two of the soldiers were seriously wounded and a third was moderately hurt.
One of the soldiers in serious condition serves in the 7015th Battalion of the Southern Brigade, while the other two serve in the 6408th Reconnaissance Battalion of the Etzioni Brigade. Their families have been notified, the IDF said.
The incident follows another deadly accident on Monday evening, when an IDF soldier was killed in Kiryat Arba after a Border Police conscript accidentally discharged his weapon. The officer was arrested overnight by the Police Internal Investigations Department, which plans to request an extension of his detention.
The IDF said the soldier’s family has been informed and that a joint investigation is underway between military police and the internal affairs division.