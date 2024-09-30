Syrian civil war opened doors for Israel's deep dive into Hezbollah, report





The Syrian civil war played a pivotal role in enabling Israel's extensive intelligence penetration into Hezbollah, effectively transforming it into a vast repository of insights on Hezbollah operatives, according to an in-depth report in the British Financial Times.

In the article titled "How Israeli Spies Infiltrated Hezbollah," a former senior Lebanese politician said Hezbollah operatives had to "expose themselves in Syria," sharing information with Assad's corrupt intelligence services or the Russian intelligence agencies, which were under constant American surveillance.

Following the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Israel recalibrated its intelligence strategy towards Hezbollah. This refocus was accompanied by technological advancements that became "insurmountable," including satellites, advanced drones, and even capabilities to hack mobile phones, transforming them into listening devices or, as Hassan Nasrallah noted in one of his speeches, into agents.

When Hezbollah deployed its forces to support Assad against the uprising and later to combat ISIS, Israel seized the opportunity. An "intelligence tapestry" emerged, detailing the roles and responsibilities within Hezbollah, identifying who advanced, who was deemed "corrupt," and who precisely returned from ambiguous travels.

According to the Financial Times, once Israel identified Hezbollah operatives, their daily behavioral patterns were meticulously logged into a database, drawing data from their vehicle, locations, and even their spouse's mobile phone.

Israeli sources told the FT that security footage or the operative’s voice recorded nearby could also be exploited by Israel. Any deviation from the norm, as reported, triggers alerts for Israeli intelligence officers, enabling them to assess whether these operatives intend to launch an attack.

The Syrian civil war, as described by the former senior Lebanese politician, was the "price of supporting Assad," forcing operatives to expose themselves.

The Financial Times further said that in recent months or years, Israeli intelligence refined a technique that intermittently allowed them to pinpoint the location of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated last Friday at the main underground command center of the terrorist organization in the Dahieh.

The British publication said that throughout more than ten months of ongoing conflict, Israel concentrated on lower-ranking Hezbollah operatives, a focus to which senior figures in the organization had grown accustomed.

Between the two sides, well-defined red lines appeared to exist, and Hezbollah hoped the campaign would conclude with a ceasefire. However, Israel did not dismiss the potential for a massacre akin to that of October 7 occurring in northern communities—and acted accordingly.