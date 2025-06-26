‘Antisemitism is an asset’: New York’s Jewish community anxious as anti-Israeli candidate approaches mayorship

New York has long been blue—Democratic, liberal, cosmopolitan—and since Israel’s founding many have viewed it as blue-and-white: home to the world’s largest Jewish and Israeli diaspora community. Now, following Zohran Mamdani’s seismic victory in the Democratic mayoral primary , the blue remains—but the white appears to fade.

The socialist candidate, who supported sanctions on Israel, declined to condemn “globalize the intifada” chants and conquered the Democratic Party in the diaspora’s “capital,” stands on history’s doorstep.

3 View gallery Zohran Mamdani is poised to become New York City's first Muslim mayor ( Photo: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters )

Across Borough Park’s Orthodox neighborhoods, Upper East Side family apartments and WhatsApp groups of Israelis in Williamsburg and Park Slope, an unprecedented question emerges: Is New York still ours?

The 33-year-old Mamdani—a Muslim Ugandan immigrant raised in a household critical of Israel—closed his victory night with conciliatory remarks directed at Jewish voters alarmed by his campaign.

"I understand we won’t always agree but I will never avoid you. If you’re hurting—I’ll try to heal. If you feel unheard—I’ll seek to understand." Later, he told Ynet he intends to be "a mayor for Muslims and Jews alike, without discrimination."

Though Mamdani pledged to protect all residents and combat hate crimes—garnering about 20% of Jewish votes—skepticism persists. "He’s eloquent but unapologetic," says Shahar, an Israeli Queens resident. "When you can’t call ‘intifada’ chants dangerous, you’ve lost me. This isn’t leftism—it’s moral blindness."

CUNY law professor Jeffrey Lax warned that "New York is in deep trouble. This is a disaster." Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, founder of an Upper East Side synagogue, added: "Apparently softcore antisemitism isn’t a liability for mayoral candidates—it’s an asset."

Commentator Yehuda Teitelbaum posted on X: "No clearer proof exists that the diaspora is unsafe for Jews than electing a candidate who openly vowed to ‘globalize the intifada’ in the world’s largest Jewish city outside Israel."

Mamdani’s staff celebrating after election results

Some fear a "mass Jewish exodus." Rabbi Marc Schneier ("rabbi to the stars"), close to defeated primary rival Andrew Cuomo , told Ynet: "Mamdani’s win is the greatest existential threat to Jews since notorious antisemite Karl Lueger’s election in Vienna. Jewish leaders must unite to prevent a mass Jewish departure from NYC."

Lueger—Vienna’s late-19th-century mayor and an ideological influence on Hitler—symbolizes the community’s fear of crossing a historic threshold: from New York as Jewish refuge to a city threatening communal safety. Social media echoed this sentiment, with one user posting: "We had 100 beautiful years here," and podcaster David Bashevkin tweeting "I💔NY."

‘The Mamdani test’: Trump targets the new face of Democrats

Veteran Democrats expressed shock after dismissing Mamdani’s chances. "Running in NYC while refusing to recognize Israel is like running as a pro-choice Republican in Texas. This will haunt him—it’s no way to win," scoffed one.

But after former U.S. vice president Kamala Harris’ November loss to U.S. President Donald Trump, the search for fresh voices on economic equity—especially housing—propelled Mamdani as a new hope, despite shattering the party’s pro-Israel consensus.

"It’s both blessing and curse," said strategist James Carville. "Every Democrat must now say plainly: Do you support Zohran?" Mamdani has become a national symbol for the left, with support becoming a loyalty test within the Democratic Party.

Insiders know the fight won’t end in New York: Trump plans to make him the "face of the party," with aides preparing attack ads. A derogatory nickname appears inevitable.

3 View gallery Andrew Cuomo ( Photo: John Lamparski / AFP )

Trump launched his first attack on Truth Social: "The Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor.

“We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

Coalition upended

While the Democratic establishment grapples with its identity, voters spoke: Mamdani won 43.5% to Cuomo’s 36.4% (before ranked-choice tallying). The socialist built an unlikely coalition of wealthy, young, white and educated voters—beating Cuomo by 10%-20% margins in these groups.

Conversely, the former governor drew stronger support among Latino, Black, low-income and non-college voters—demographics preferring known quantities despite flaws.

Even women favored Cuomo despite past harassment allegations. His campaign, described as "joyless and weak," featured scant field events and failed to connect authentically—unlike Mamdani.

The battle now shifts to November’s general election. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams —a former Democrat popular with Jews for his pro-Israel stance post-October 7—runs as an independent on an explicit anti-antisemitism platform.

3 View gallery New York City Mayor Eric Adams ( Photo: AFP )

Major Hasidic sects already endorsed him against Mamdani. Cuomo, despite his primary loss, may run independently—potentially splitting moderate votes. Internal polls suggest Adams holds only a slim lead over Mamdani if Cuomo withdraws.

A three-way race (Adams, Mamdani, Cuomo) could propel the young socialist to Gracie Mansion via vote-splitting. Should Cuomo exit, a tighter Adams-Mamdani contest would emerge—with the shaken Jewish community potentially becoming kingmakers.

Long road ahead

Mamdani’s rise—from utter underdog months ago—featured viral campaign videos, a "freeze the rent" slogan and appearances with progressive icons Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

He became an icon for housing and cost-of-living struggles: jumping into the Atlantic’s frigid waters in one video, breaking Ramadan fast with a subway burrito in another and walking Manhattan’s length for voter selfies days before the primary.

But his path remains steep. A coalition of business interests, community institutions and vocal opponents will fight to prevent what many see as the "beginning of the end."