Houthis prepare for ‘next round’ with Israel, threaten regional escalation over Somaliland

Despite the ceasefire in Gaza and the halt in Houthi attacks on Israel, the group’s armed gatherings have continued, with militia members training for what they describe as “the next rounds” of fighting.

Nearly every day, media outlets affiliated with the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen , including Al-Masirah and SABA, publish photos and videos of drills, marches and armed tribal gatherings by the group’s supporters.

On Sunday, SABA released images from a training exercise in Yemen’s Ibb province involving what it described as “graduates of military training courses” held under the name “Al-Aqsa Flood,” the Palestinian term for the Gaza war. The images were accompanied by the hashtag “Ready for the next round.” A similar exercise was held the same day in Sanaa province under the same name.

The agency also reported on an armed tribal gathering in Yemen’s western Al-Mahwit province, where tribes declared their readiness to enter additional rounds of confrontation with “the enemy” and to oppose what they described as plans and conspiracies against the country’s security, stability and sovereignty.

Beyond military drills and armed gatherings across various provinces, the Houthis are closely following developments in the Arab and Islamic world, particularly Israeli activity on multiple fronts. The group has also sought to underscore its continued presence and willingness to intervene if it deems necessary.

On Sunday, Al-Masirah aired a program titled “The Zionist Project to Judaize the Red Sea,” which addressed Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi issued an official statement condemning Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. “We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Somali people and will take all possible supportive measures to stand by them,” he said.

He added that the Houthis would consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a legitimate military target, describing it as aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a threat to regional security.

Al-Houthi said Israel’s recognition of Somaliland was an attempt to gain a foothold in Somalia “to harm the region and fragment its states,” calling it part of a broader plan aimed at reshaping the Middle East. He urged confronting what he described as Israel’s plans by all means and declared Israel’s recognition of Somaliland null and void.

“The enemy seeks to turn Somaliland into a base for hostile activity against Somalia, African countries, Yemen and Arab states, thereby threatening the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden,” he said. “Israel is an enemy of the entire nation and a danger to the countries of the region if its schemes are not confronted.”

His remarks were echoed on X by senior Houthi official Hazam al-Assad, who posted a message in broken Hebrew quoting al-Houthi’s statements.

The threats are not the first issued by the Houthi leader in recent days. In a speech on Friday, he said that future rounds of confrontation with Israel were certain. “There is no doubt about it,” he said, calling on the region to remain vigilant.

For now, the Houthis are not intervening directly but continue to train and emphasize that the decision to enter a new round of fighting remains in their hands.

Senior Houthi official Nasr al-Din Amer said about a week and a half ago that Israeli threats against Yemen would only strengthen the group’s resolve. “Our people are in a state of unprecedented mobilization and readiness, preparing for a decisive battle in which the enemy will be made to suffer,” he said, warning that the group’s patience “has limits and could end at any moment.”