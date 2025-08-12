Rabbi officiates wedding of woman once engaged to son killed in war

Roni, who was to wed Capt. Amitay Granot before he was killed by an anti-tank missile near Lebanon days after Oct. 7, married an IDF officer in a match arranged by the mother of another fallen soldier; Granot’s father, Rabbi Tamir Granot, led the ceremony

Rabbi Tamir Granot, head of the Orot Shaul Yeshiva and father of Capt. Amitay Granot, who was killed in fighting on Israel’s northern border, on Monday evening officiated the wedding of the woman once engaged to his son.
The bride, Roni, had become engaged to Amitay during the holiday of Sukkot, just days before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Eight days into the war, the couple spoke by phone and agreed they would marry during Amitay’s first leave from duty. He was killed later that day.
Rabbi Tamir Granot officiates the wedding of the woman once engaged to his son who fell in the war
The match between Roni and her new husband, identified only as “A.,” an officer in an elite IDF unit, was arranged by Tzofia, the mother of Lt. Ivri Dickshtein, a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion who was killed in combat in Lebanon.
At his son’s funeral, Rabbi Granot urged Roni not to give up on life. “Dear Ronileh, it will be slow, it will take a long time. Choose life, choose life, choose life,” he said in his eulogy.
Capt. Amitay Zvi Granot
(Photo: IDF)
Capt. Amitay Granot served as a team commander in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade’s Sa’ar MeGolan formation. He was killed when a Hezbollah anti-tank missile struck the Nurit outpost in the western Galilee, near the Lebanese border, about a week after the Hamas assault on communities near Gaza.
