IDF officer killed, another seriously wounded in southern Lebanon combat

The IDF reported that Lieutenant Ivri Dickshtein, 21, a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, from the settlement of Eli, was killed in combat in southern Lebanon on Thursday.
The same incident left another 51st Battalion officer seriously wounded, according to the IDF.
The announcement of Lieutenant Dickshtein's death comes just a day after the military confirmed that six other soldiers from the Golani Brigade's 51t Battalion fell in battle in southern Lebanon.
