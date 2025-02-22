Boundless cruelty: Hamas forces hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David to watch release 'ceremony'

Hamas on Saturday continued to demonstrate its boundless cruelty as the terror group brought hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David to the release point of three freed hostages — Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen — forcing them to witness the cynical "release ceremony."

In a video released by the terror group, the two can be seen addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a Hamas vehicle, saying "Our friends are getting out after 500 days and we just want this to end."

Hamas video showing hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David at Gaza release point

The release of hostages on Saturday ( Video: Reuters )

At the start of the video released by Hamas, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal are seen sitting inside a Hamas vehicle, near the stage where three hostages stand moments before their release. "Please, save us. Please, get us home," Evyatar said.

"Please, I just want to go home. I'm begging, I'm begging." Guy added, in what may have been dictated by his captors: "Netanyahu, enough, you've destroyed us. Netanyahu, get us home, please."

The Hamas member filming them asked, "How do you feel now?" Guy responded, "I want to go home." Evyatar added, "Get us home, please, please."

Talking aobut to the three hostages standing on the stage, they said: "Our friends are going home after 500 days with us. 500 days. We just want this, we're begging, please, this is all we want, all we want. Save us, please."

Evyatar continued: "People of Israel, help us. Get us out. We want to be like them." Guy added: "We see our friends leaving after 500 days in captivity. Negotiations, that's the way — just sign a deal and end this. We just saw our friends go free after 500 days. We just want this to be over. We'll all die under military pressure."

Evyatar appealed to the government: "Enough, it's time to end this. You started something — finish it. Please, military pressure isn't the solution. Please, citizens of Israel, don't stop protesting. It's so hard for us here." Guy added: "We just dream of the moment we'll be like them, that we can finally go home to our families and return to the lives we had before."

It's likely that parts of the video were dictated by their captors as part of Hamas' attempt at psychological warfare .

Yaelah David, Evyatar’s sister commented on Hamas’ cynical sign of life from him, saying, "They're alive. They were put in the most shocking and horrible situation possible. There's no limit to the cynicism of these monsters. I admire you, my brothers."

2 View gallery Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David

"Beyond the inhumane physical conditions in captivity, as described by those who returned, the hostages are subjected to severe and brutal psychological abuse," The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. "Time has run out. The government and its leader must accelerate negotiations and secure the immediate return of all hostages."

Guy and Evyatar, two best friends, were kidnapped together from the Nova music festival in Kibbuz Re’im. Their families believed they had been separated during months of captivity.

2 View gallery The release of hostages on Saturday ( Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed )

Earlier on Saturday, Guy’s father, Ilan, said he received the first sign of life from his son in eight months. He said one of the six freed hostages today had been held with him for a long time: "We were told he's alive. It's very emotional and encouraging."

The three freed hostages were released in another cruel "ceremony" at the Nuseirat refugee camp, where they were brought on stage, and Omer Shem Tov was forced to kiss the heads of the terrorists who had held him. Before that, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu were freed in Rafah, followed by Hisham al-Sayed in Gaza City.