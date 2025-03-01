Israel violating cease-fire, Lebanese president says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Israel was violating the terms of the cease-fire by maintaining its troop presence in five locations near the Israel-Lebanon border.

In his first interview since taking office, Aoun told the Saudi-owned, UK-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that he did not believe there was a military need for Israel to remain on Lebanese soil. "With drones and satellites, these locations are meaningless," he said.

Aoun said he was in contact with French and American mediators to pressure Israel to withdraw its forces. "If the American administration, until now, did not pressure Israel to leave Lebanese territory, it means either that there is no desire to do so or that it is waiting for the appropriate time, I don't know," he said but added that relations with the United States were necessary because of their position in the world.

2 View gallery Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ( Photo: Mohamed Azakir / Reuters )

2 View gallery Funeral of Hasan Nasrallah in Beirut last week ( Photo: Anwar Amro / AFP )

Aoun was named president after the war between Israel and Hezbollah ended and after Hezbollah's leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah were assassinated. said that his country was tired of war. "In all honesty Lebanon is tired. The Lebanese are tired of others fighting their wars on our land. We deserve economic and political recovery," he said.

Our goal is simply to rebuild our country he said when he was asked if weapons must only be in the hands of the state. "If we are talking about sovereignty, our perception is that decisions about war and peace will be limited to the state and that bearing arms will be limited to the state.

Lebanon was committed to UN resolution 1701, Aoun said. adding he hoped to end military confrontations and resolve them diplomatically. "We as military men, however, always think of the worse. The worse is a military conflict and that depends on the decision of the state."

Aoun said he hopes to ensure relations based on mutual respect with all countries, including Iran. "This is not about the relations of a country with one group of politicians or Lebanese. Iran's friendship must be with all Lebanese," he said.