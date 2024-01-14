Security agencies expose Hamas operatives planning terror attacks in Europe

The Prime Minister's Office, the Mossad and the Shin Bet revealed on Saturday the identities of Hamas operatives in several European countries, after suspects were arrested by local police across the continent.

On December 14, the security authorities in Denmark and Germany announced the mass arrests of suspects in Europe, who have since been subjected to legal proceedings. The suspects worked for Hamas to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets. During December the Mossad and the Shin Bet announced that they have thwarted a Hamas attack in Denmark.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that thanks to inter-organizational cooperation, "a comprehensive and in-depth picture of Hamas's terrorist activity was revealed, including details of the locations, the targets of the attacks and those involved in their planning - from Hamas commanders in Lebanon to the last of the perpetrators of the operational infrastructure."

The statement went on to say that information was received about an intention to attack the Israeli embassy in Sweden, and that Hamas purchased drones and employed elements of criminal organizations in Europe to carry out attacks.

Hamas worked to promote attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, under the command of senior members of the organization. Three of them - Saleh al-Arouri, Azzam Akre and Samir Pandi, were killed last week in Dahieh in Beirut. Until their elimination, they were significant key factors in Hamas' terrorist activities around the world.

Hamas' terrorist activity in Europe was led by Khalil Haraz, until his death in Lebanon in November. Kharaz, who was under the command of Azzam Akre in Hamas' operations in the West Bank, served as the deputy commander of the military wing of Hamas in Lebanon. He was in charge of some of the infrastructure that was discovered in Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany last December, and of the procurement of drones in Europe in order to carry out the attack.

The LFT criminal organization, Hamas' accomplices in Europe

Kharaz was also involved, through third parties, in building and establishing terrorist infrastructures to enlist Hamas operatives in Europe and gang members from Loyal To Familia (LFT). They acted on behalf of Hamas as its proxies in Europe, especially in Denmark, Germany and Sweden, some of them even operated in more than one front. "LTF" was outlawed in Denmark in 2021, and some of its members currently reside in Lebanon.

Hamas draws inspiration from the terrorist activities of the Iranian terror regime, and quite similarly, targets Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any cost. "The Mossad, the Shin Bet and the IDF, in partnership with the international security and law enforcement , will continue to work to thwart the terrorist intentions of Hamas and all terrorist organizations, to come to terms with them anywhere in the world for the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish people," the statement read.

The foiling of the attack in Denmark came after dozens of successful missions to foil attempted attacks in recent weeks and months, before and during the war in Gaza, in Brazil, Greece, Cyprus, Africa, and several countries that have yet to be revealed. This is a worldwide terrorist effort directed by Iran and with the involvement of Hezbollah and Hamas.

"In recent years, and even more so after the murderous attack on October 7, Hamas strives to expand its operational capabilities around the world and in Europe in particular in order to realize its ambitions to strike Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any cost," the Mossad said in a statement last month.