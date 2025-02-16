List of alleged 'collaborators' with police spreads in Arab sector

A list of alleged "collaborators" with the Israel Police was circulated in Arab communities on Sunday, mainly in central Israel, accusing those named of aiding the police. The list was accompanied by calls to boycott them, refuse to pray or marry them — and even harm them. Some of the individuals named are innocent residents with no ties to crime or law enforcement.

"We're very concerned about this list,” A police source told Ynet. “We don't know what the anonymous distributors based it on or where they got the names. There's a serious fear that those listed will be harmed. These are innocent people who might pay with their lives due to incitement. A target was painted on their backs."

Arab communities in Israel face high crime rates , largely due to the rise of organized crime and longstanding mistrust between residents and law enforcement. Many crimes go unsolved because witnesses were reluctant to cooperate, fearing retaliation.

The term "collaborator" carries a heavy stigma, historically used against Palestinians accused of aiding Israeli authorities. In the context of crime, it refers to those suspected of providing information to the police, whether true or not. Accusations can lead to severe consequences, including social ostracization, violence or even murder.

The list includes police officers and volunteers, whose security — and that of their families — has been increased. Police have classified them as "under threat" and are working to track down those responsible for spreading the list which also names known criminals, who are reportedly taking independent action to find those who distributed it.

Police have long struggled to solve serious crimes in the Arab sector due to a lack of cooperation. Now they fear the list will deter even those who are willing to assist in investigations. "This list will intimidate anyone who helps, even if their name isn't on it," the source added.

The police has come under criticizm for failing to control the surge of crime on Arab streets and have accused then National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of allowing Arabs to be killed and neglecting their safety.

Since the beginning of the year, 31 people in Arab communities have been murdered and three others have been killed by police. None of the murders have been solved and no arrests have been made.