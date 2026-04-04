Israel set to start striking energy facilities in Iran next week, official says

Israel is preparing potential strikes on Iranian energy facilities but is awaiting a green light from the United States, a senior Israeli defense official told Reuters on Saturday, adding that any such attacks would likely take place within the next week.

The remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran , raising expectations that Washington could back further Israeli military action.

IDF strikes missile launchers in Iran ( Video: IDF )

Earlier Saturday, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force struck infrastructure at a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran, targeting facilities used to produce materials for weapons.

According to the military, the strike was carried out based on intelligence and hit a site housing one of two central facilities used to manufacture materials for explosives, ballistic missiles and other weaponry. The site is described as a primary location for producing a critical component used in Iran’s missile program.

The IDF said the damage is expected to disrupt Iran’s ability to use the materials produced at the facility to manufacture weapons intended to target Israel.

Confirming the strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue its campaign against Iran’s leadership and its war infrastructure.

IDF strikes in Mahshahr

“I promised you we would continue to strike the terror regime in Tehran, and that is exactly what we are doing,” Netanyahu said in a video statement Saturday night.