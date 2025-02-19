IDF examining whether 'foreign elements' working to sabotage relations with Egypt

The IDF is examining whether regional stakeholders are behind publications intended to sabotage relations and incite tensions between Israel and Egypt , Ynet has learned. Israeli sources are convinced that stakeholders are trying to undermine relations between the countries, and are therefore promoting false information about Egypt's preparations for war with Israel, using influencers.

In addition, Ynet has learned that in recent days Israel received a protest from senior Egyptian officials, following several videos distributed on social media, in which an alleged IDF spokesman is seen thanking Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Arabic for the assistance he is providing to Israel in its war in Gaza and Lebanon.

Egyptian officials have appealed to official channels for an explanation. The IDF clarified that these are fake videos produced using AI technologies, and even issued an official denial, calling it "Suspicious attempts to distribute fake videos through dubious and false accounts. ... Be vigilant and aware of these attempts."

In recent days, additional false videos have been distributed, including some which show military exercises carried out by the Egyptian army in 2017 and 2020, and which were presented as if they were taking place now, as well as photos allegedly taken in Sinai.

Tensions between the countries intensified following statements by Israel's ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, who sharply accused Egypt of "deliberately violating the peace agreements with Israel," and even added that it was building military bases in the Sinai, in an address late last month in a meeting with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. A video of the remarks surfaced earlier this week.

Shortly after Leiter's remarks were published, World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder arrived with extraordinary speed in Cairo for a meeting held at the Presidential Palace. The meeting was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Egyptian Intelligence Chief General Hassan Rashad.

According to a statement from the presidential office in Cairo, the conversation focused on Egypt’s efforts to promote regional peace and establish a Palestinian state. Sisi made it clear that he expects “all parties involved, including Israel, to act with full responsibility to ensure that the cease-fire lasts.” Lauder, for his part, praised Sisi for his “responsible leadership.”

Although Leiter's remarks were deleted from the Internet, they were published by American and Israeli media outlets, which emphasized that this was the first time that a senior Israeli official had accused Egypt of such a blatant violation of the peace agreements.

Since October 7, 2023, the IDF has been more vigilant about regional threats. The Southern Command is taking a more cautious and suspicious approach to any potential threat, and the Intelligence Directorate is working to improve its control and analysis mechanisms.

Although no one in the defense establishment is discounting the possibility of a change in Egypt's position toward Israel, security officials were surprised by the extent of the rumors circulating about Egyptian preparations for an attack. They believe that the purpose of spreading the rumors may be to increase fear and panic among the Israeli public, which has already been traumatized since the October 7 massacre.

“From our investigations, these rumors did not originate from the Egyptian side. When Cairo wants to convey messages, they know how to do it well,” an Israeli official said. The official added that the IDF’s main concern is not the border with Egypt, but rather the eastern border with Jordan, given Iran’s efforts to destabilize Amman and strengthen Palestinian elements in the country.