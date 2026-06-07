Israel halts humanitarian aid to Gaza until further notice

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that following Iran’s missile attack on Israel, a series of security measures had been approved, including the closure of crossings into the Gaza Strip, including Kerem Shalom and Rafah, until further notice. As a result, the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza will be halted.
COGAT said the decision was made as part of security preparations following recent developments and an assessment of the situation. However, it said the closure of the crossings is not expected to affect the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“The quantities of food and humanitarian aid that have entered the Gaza Strip since the start of the ceasefire significantly exceed the population’s nutritional needs, in accordance with accepted U.N. methodologies,” it said.
COGAT said it remains in regular contact with the international community and relevant officials, and that further updates will be provided in accordance with developments and security assessments.