Israel miscalculates will of Iranians, supreme leader says

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Israel made a mistake when it attacked Iran. Speaking for the first time since the Israeli strike on Iranian military targets early on Saturday, Khamenei said Israel miscalculated and must understand the will of the Iranian people.
"The evil committed by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago should neither be downplayed nor exaggerated", Khamenei said. He said Iran's power should be demonstrated to Israel, adding that the way to do so should be "determined by the officials and that which is in the best interest of the people and the country should take place."
An Iranian official told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper that Iran maintains the right to defend itself against any aggression.
"Whether its response would be immediate is unclear and the decision will be made based on security and political considerations and the conditions in the region," the official said adding that Iran prefers to preserve its territorial integrity rather than engaging with Israel's plans to alter the regional order and break up the "axis of resistance."
The security cabinet is scheduled to meet later on Sunday to discuss the strike on Iran, its results and a possible Iranian response.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: