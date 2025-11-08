'Military Advocate General affair' sparks renewed push to split attorney general role

Israel’s judicial system and political establishment have been on high alert in recent days amid the constitutional crisis surrounding the investigation into the so‑called “MAG affair.” A key moment in the case is expected Tuesday when the Supreme Court of Israel will review two opposing petitions related to the investigation of former military advocate general

Yifat Tomer‑Yerushalmi

. The petitions involve calls to remove Attorney General

Gali Baharav‑Miara