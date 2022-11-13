Ben Gvir seeks to end Aliyah for non-Orthodox converts, report says

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir calls to overturn a High court of Justice Court decision that recognizes non-Orthodox converts as eligible to make Aliyah under the Law of Return, Hebrew media reported Sunday.

According to the reports, the firebrand lawmaker — who is poised to become a minister in the incoming government — intends to put forward his demand to Prime Minister-Designate Benjamin Netanyahu during coalition talks.

2 View gallery Itamar Ben Gvir ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Last year's High Court ruling effectively recognized conversions to Judaism through liberal movements, such as Reform and Conservative Judaism, for those who wish to make Aliyah and immigrate to Israel.

Since 1970, Israel's Law of Return has applied to Jews of all movements, including Reform and Conservative, although such conversions are not recognized by the Chief Rabbinate in Israel.

According to the report by public broadcaster Kan, Ben Gvir wishes to return to the status quo ante which granted the right to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return only to those who had an Orthodox conversion.

2 View gallery Jewish immigrants arrive at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Otzma Yehudit has lobbied other members of the emerging coalition to present Netanyahu with a similar request in negotiations.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai said overriding the Reform Conversion Recognition Clause would "drive a wedge between us and the wealthiest and strongest Jewish community in the world," referring to the American Jewish community, which is largely Reform.

"It threatens the delicate relations that bind Israel and the Diaspora at their most sensitive point,” said Reform Rabbi Uri Regev, who heads the organization Hiddush – For Religious Freedom and Equality.



