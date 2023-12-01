Hamas leader doesn't know or care how many hostages still alilve

A senior Hamas leader said he did not know how many hostages were still alive in Gaza, nor was it important. In an interview on Thursday, Ghazi Hamad said.
He said the terror group was willing to release all the hostages if Israel freed all Palestinian prisoners, an estimated 6,000, were freed.
He said Hamas was prepared to provide proof that Shiri Bibas and her two little boys, 4-year old Ariel and 10-month old Kfir, who were abducted on October 7 were no longer alive. "They paid the price because of the occupation," he said. adding that they should have pressured the Israeli government to end the occupation.
On Thursday, Hamas posted a heart wrenching video showing the family's father Yarden, also held by the terrorists, mourning the death of his wife and two babies.
The IDF on Friday, informed the family of 86-year old Aryeh Zalmanowitz, one of the founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz, that he was no longer alive after he was taken hostage by Hamas and was seen alive in Gaza.