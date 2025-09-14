11 Hamas terrorists killed in IDF strike on northern Gaza tunnel network | Watch

The IDF said Sunday its troops, working with the Shin Bet internal security agency, killed 11 terrorists in an underground tunnel route in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun.
The IDF said forces have been operating in Beit Hanoun in recent weeks to destroy remaining Hamas infrastructure, eliminate terrorist holdouts and dismantle underground tunnel networks.
According to the military, units from the 99th Division’s northern brigade, supported by Shin Bet, intelligence teams and surveillance, carried out a targeted operation in the city’s Kasbah district, where terrorists were believed to be hiding. Troops on the ground directed air force strikes on tunnel shafts which the IDF described as a major underground route.
The IDF said 11 terrorists were killed in the strikes, including some field commanders. It said forces are continuing to sweep the area.