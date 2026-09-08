Shin Bet busts major West Bank terror cell, captures 30 including prisoner freed in Hamas deal

More than 30 Palestinians were recently detained over alleged involvement in what the Shin Bet described as a “significant and extensive” terror network operating in Jerusalem and the West Bank, which authorities say was planning attacks against Jews and Israeli security forces.

Five Jerusalem residents were subsequently charged with serious security offenses, including managing and actively belonging to a terrorist organization, preparing aggravated murder attacks, weapons offenses and recruiting others for terrorist activity.

Five Jerusalem Palestinians charged over alleged involvement in a terror network, in an infographic released by the Shin Bet ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The prosecution asked the court to keep all five defendants in custody until the end of the proceedings.

According to the indictment, Rashid Rishk and Sabih Abu Sabih established a terrorist organization early this year and began recruiting members, purchasing weapons, collecting money and locating safe houses.

Prosecutors say the two planned to establish cells in the northern and southern West Bank and prepare for what they described as a ‘zero hour’ in early 2027, when the organization would carry out terrorist attacks and killings.

Rishk was released from Israeli prison in January 2025 as part of the hostage-release deal. Abu Sabih is the son of Mesbah Abu Sabih, who carried out a deadly attack in Jerusalem in October 2016 in which two Israelis were killed.

According to the indictment, Rishk purchased a handgun, an M16 rifle, ammunition and other equipment.

Another defendant, Muhammad Abu Sabih, who prosecutors say was recruited into the organization, allegedly held money intended to fund its activities and helped conceal equipment and locate an apartment where the weapons could be hidden.

Prosecutors also allege that Muhammad Azmi Bakri instructed Rishk and Muhammad Abu Sabih on how to prepare explosive devices after they told him they intended to carry out terrorist activity.

The indictment says Rishk also recruited Ahmad Azmi Bakri, who worked at a restaurant in Modi’in, and suggested that he carry out an attack there.

According to prosecutors, Rishk asked Ahmad Azmi Bakri to remain at the restaurant even though he had been looking for another job. The two allegedly agreed that Rishk would provide him with a weapon and protective vest and train him to use the firearm.

Rishk and Sabih Abu Sabih also allegedly planned a shooting attack against Israeli security forces at the al-Eizariya checkpoint near Jerusalem.

Authorities said the arrests of the defendants and several other people thwarted the organization’s activities and prevented the alleged attack plans from being carried out.

“This was an organization that acquired weapons, recruited operatives and prepared to carry out attacks against civilians and security forces,” Lidani said.