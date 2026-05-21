Iran rebuilds military industrial base faster than US expected, report says

Iran is rapidly rebuilding parts of its military capabilities that were damaged in strikes by the United States and Israel, including renewed production of unmanned aerial vehicles, CNN reported Thursday, citing two sources familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments.
Four sources told CNN that U.S. intelligence indicates Iran’s military is recovering much faster than initially estimated.
As part of celebrations marking the anniversary of the birth of Imam Reza, Iranians took to the streets to show support for the regime and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. A display of an Iranian UAV was shown in a parade of regime supporters.
According to the report, the intelligence assessments cast doubt on claims regarding the extent of damage caused by Israeli and U.S. strikes to Tehran’s long-term military capabilities. U.S. intelligence assessments reportedly suggest Iran could restore its attack drone capabilities within six months. “The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC had for reconstitution,” one official said.
CNN reported that Iran has managed to rebuild its capabilities thanks to a range of factors, including assistance from Russia and China. Beijing, it was reported, has continued supplying Iran with components for missile production, although this has been reduced since U.S. sanctions began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in an interview last week that China is supplying Iran with missile production components. China has denied the claim.
It was also reported that Iran has managed to rebuild its defense industry, which according to Israeli and U.S. statements, had been destroyed. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of United States Central Command, said this week that “Operation Epic Fury significantly degraded Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones while destroying 90% of their defense industrial base, ensuring Iran cannot reconstitute for years.” He made the remarks during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
CNN wrote that Cooper’s testimony stands in stark contrast to intelligence assessments. One source familiar with the assessments told CNN that the damage may have set Iran’s defense industry back by only a few months rather than years. According to the source, parts of Iran’s defense industry remain intact, which could further accelerate the timeline for restoring certain capabilities.