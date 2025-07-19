IDF troops, Air Force conduct coordinated strikes on Gaza terror infrastructure

Israeli troops continued their ground and aerial operations across the Gaza Strip over the past day, targeting terrorist infrastructure and engaging in combat with armed operatives, the military said Friday.
The Israel Defense Forces said its troops, acting on intelligence from the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency, eliminated militants and struck dozens of targets across northern, central and southern Gaza.
In northern Gaza, troops carried out ground and aerial strikes, killing terrorists and destroying weapons storage facilities and other infrastructure, both above and below ground. Forces operating in the Beit Hanoun area uncovered and dismantled several additional militant sites, the military said.
In Gaza City, Israeli forces expanded operations, targeting launch and sniper positions and dismantling weapons storage locations.
The Israeli Air Force struck approximately 90 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. Among the sites hit were military compounds, underground infrastructure and buildings affiliated with terror groups.