IDF troops, Air Force conduct coordinated strikes on Gaza terror infrastructure

over the past day, targeting terrorist infrastructure and engaging in combat with armed operatives, the military said Friday.

over the past day, targeting terrorist infrastructure and engaging in combat with armed operatives, the military said Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces said its troops, acting on intelligence from the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency, eliminated militants and struck dozens of targets across northern, central and southern Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces said its troops, acting on intelligence from the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency, eliminated militants and struck dozens of targets across northern, central and southern Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces said its troops, acting on intelligence from the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency, eliminated militants and struck dozens of targets across northern, central and southern Gaza.