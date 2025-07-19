'He can lead Gaza from Qatar': As talks continue, Marwan Barghouti's release emerges as key Hamas demand

As negotiations continue in Qatar over a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli officials say the talks have not yet advanced to discussions over the names of hostages or prisoners. Israel is awaiting a response from Hamas to a new framework presented by international mediators that outlines a phased truce and expanded prisoner exchange.
Although names have not officially been raised, Palestinian sources say Hamas is already demanding the release of prominent detainees — most notably Marwan Barghouti, a senior Fatah leader serving five life sentences in Israel for orchestrating attacks during the Second Intifada.
Barghouti is considered a central bargaining chip by Hamas and remains a highly popular figure among Palestinians. One source told Ynet that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar personally promised Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, that he would secure his release. “He even swore to her on the Quran,” the source said.
Despite these reports, Israeli officials maintain that Barghouti’s name has not come up in the current round of talks. A senior Israeli official ruled out his release in December, and he was not included in the previous hostage deal about six months ago. Barghouti remains in prison alongside other top-level detainees Hamas hopes to free, including Ibrahim Hamed, Abbas al-Sayed and Ahmad Sa’adat.
If released, Barghouti may be deported to Qatar or another third country, but Palestinian sources believe his political influence would remain intact. “He could lead the PLO from Qatar,” one official said. “He’s the only figure who can unite the Palestinian people. He reminds everyone of Yasser Arafat — in wisdom, determination and charisma.”
Barghouti last drew international attention in 2017 when he led a hunger strike involving more than 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners. About three weeks in, Israel’s prison authority released surveillance footage showing him secretly eating snacks in his cell. His wife, who also serves as his spokesperson, denied the authenticity of the video and called it a fabrication.
The current proposal under discussion includes a 60-day cease-fire, the release of approximately half the remaining living Israeli hostages — 10 in exchange for the bodies of 18 others — and three additional phases over two months to return more hostage remains. The plan also calls for the release of an undetermined number of Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, including from the Morag corridor in southern Gaza.