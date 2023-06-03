Israeli winning goal scorer with a touching tribute: 'In memory of border attack victims'

An Israeli national U20 soccer team player scored a sensational winning goal against Brazil in the FIFA U20 World Cup Saturday night and dedicated it to the three IDF soldiers who were killed earlier that day in a terrorist attack on the Egypt border.
Dor Turgeman secured a 3-2 victory for Israel over Brazil in extra time with a goal that advanced Ofir Haim's men to the semi-finals and touched a whole nation in a roller-coaster of emotions.
Turgeman touched everyone when he decided to celebrate the winning goal with a tribute to the IDF soldiers who were killed in the Egypt border attack - Lia Ben-Nun, Ohad Dahan, Ori Itzhak Ilouz. After scoring the historic goal, Turgeman pointed at his wristband where it said "in memory of the terrorist attack victims" in Hebrew.
Ben-Nun and Itzhak Ilouz served in the co-ed infantry Bardelas Battalion, which trains both male and female combat soldiers to maintain the security of the Arava Region, stretching from the Dead Sea to Eilat. They were killed at a guard post near the border fence with Egypt, by gunfire from an Egyptian police officer who infiltrated Israeli territory.
Dahan, from Ofakim, was killed later during the fire exchanges in which the terrorist was shot dead.
Beyond the tremendous victory, it was also an emotional moment that will not be forgotten for a long time. "I want to dedicate the victory to the victims of the attack. It was not an easy day in the country," Turgeman said. "I hope we brought some joy to everyone. I am very moved; I did what I know, and I am happy that it went in."
Israel's coach Ofir Haim was satisfied at the end, saying, "We united the country, God bless Israel. First and foremost, we are happy about that. We were better and deserved it. After missing two penalties, I wanted to die, but this team is incredible. I want to reach the final."
The runner-up of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship will now progress to the semi-finals, where they will face either the United States or Uruguay on Thursday, depending on the outcome of their quarter-final match on Sunday.