Israeli airstrikes in Gaza amid stalled cease-fire talks, targeted killing in South Lebanon

on Monday, according to Palestinian medics, as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas showed no signs of progress. Meanwhile, Israel also struck Hezbollah operatives in

The IDF said it carried out an airstrike targeting three Hamas terrorists in the Al-Bureij area of central Gaza, claiming they were attempting to plant explosives. Medics in Gaza confirmed the deaths, stating the men were hit by a missile fired from a drone near the Bureij refugee camp.

In a separate attack, three people were wounded in an airstrike in Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, according to medics. Residents have reported frequent fire from Israeli forces stationed near the border. Earlier Palestinian media outlets reported Israel's naval vessels firing toward Gaza City.

