Israeli airstrikes in Gaza amid stalled cease-fire talks, targeted killing in South Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes killed at least three Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Monday, according to Palestinian medics, as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas showed no signs of progress. Meanwhile, Israel also struck Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, as regional tensions escalated.
The IDF said it carried out an airstrike targeting three Hamas terrorists in the Al-Bureij area of central Gaza, claiming they were attempting to plant explosives. Medics in Gaza confirmed the deaths, stating the men were hit by a missile fired from a drone near the Bureij refugee camp.
In a separate attack, three people were wounded in an airstrike in Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, according to medics. Residents have reported frequent fire from Israeli forces stationed near the border. Earlier Palestinian media outlets reported Israel's naval vessels firing toward Gaza City.
The persistent violence underscores the fragility of a cease-fire proposal mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. Israel has pushed to extend the first phase of the deal, a proposal supported by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Hamas, however, insists it will resume hostage releases only under the second phase, which was set to begin on March 2.
"Hamas has complied fully with the agreement, while the occupation (Israel) didn't comply with some clauses," Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said Monday, accusing Israel of trying to undermine the agreement and impose new conditions.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said negotiators had been instructed to be ready to continue talks based on the mediators' response to a U.S. proposal for the release of 11 living hostages and half of the dead captives.
Last Friday, Hamas said it had agreed to release American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the bodies of four hostages if Israel agreed to begin immediate negotiations on implementing the second phase of the agreement. Israel dismissed the offer as "psychological warfare" targeting hostage families.
On Monday Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israeli forces struck Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon’s Yakhmour al-Shakif area. "Our policy is clear: zero tolerance for any violation," Katz said. "We will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities. Any terrorist attempting to harm Israeli citizens is as good as dead. Those who test us will witness our strength."
The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese television channel Al-Manar reported that a drone strike hit a vehicle in the same area. Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported that one person was killed.