Trump goes after 'Hamas supporters' on campuses: 'We will find you and deport you'

President Trump fulfilled another of his campaign promises on Wednesday night by signing an executive order to revoke visas for all foreign "Hamas supporters" studying on U.S. campuses and deport them. The order also directs the Justice Department to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism, stating it must "aggressively pursue indictments for terrorist threats, arson, vandalism, and violence against Jewish Americans."
The order pledges to "investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist and anti-American colleges and universities" and instructs government agencies to identify and utilize all available legal tools against antisemitic attackers and harassers within 60 days.
In an explanatory document attached to the order, Trump states: "To all foreign nationals who participated in pro-jihadist demonstrations, consider yourselves warned – in 2025, we will find you and deport you." He further adds, "I will act swiftly to revoke the visas of Hamas-supporting students on campuses, where extremism has become more rampant than ever."
The order specifically targets foreign nationals who violated the law during protests that have erupted on U.S. campuses since the October 7 massacre, which sparked demonstrations against Israel's war in Gaza. Trump also instructed government agencies to submit recommendations on the matter to the White House within 60 days. The Justice Department is reportedly tasked with investigating incidents such as graffiti slogans supporting Hamas.
During his election campaign, Trump vowed to expel "Hamas supporters" from U.S. universities. At a rally in May, he declared: "When I am president, we will not allow violent extremists to take over our campuses. If you came here from another country and tried to bring jihadism, anti-Americanism, or antisemitism to our campuses – we will deport you immediately."
During the campaign, Trump also promised to prioritize addressing discrimination on campuses, particularly antisemitism, as well as policies like affirmative action and diversity programs (DEI) related to gender identity and racial equality. These programs were already ordered removed from all branches of the U.S. government during his first days in office.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced Wednesday night that Trump plans to sign another executive order addressing the education system. Among other measures, it will block federal funding for institutions that promote curricula accusing the U.S. of institutional racism.