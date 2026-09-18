Trump bans CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico were being banned from the White House “effective immediately,” accusing the three news organizations of repeatedly publishing what he called “fake news” and warning that other outlets could face similar restrictions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said media organizations should not be allowed to “constantly write or report FICTION and LIES” when covering him, his administration or the United States. He offered no specific examples of reporting that prompted the decision.

( Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP )

“Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” Trump added.

The announcement marks a significant escalation in Trump’s long-running confrontation with major news organizations and comes as his administration is already engaged in a legal battle over its authority to restrict journalists’ access to presidential events.

Trump revives disputed Politico funding claim

Trump singled out Politico in his announcement, claiming the outlet had received an “illegal and ridiculous” $8 million government subscription under former President Joe Biden and suggesting the payments were intended to keep the publication “alive.”

Federal spending records, however, show that the payments were contracts for subscriptions and specialized information services, including Politico Pro, rather than grants or subsidies to the newsroom. Federal agencies purchased Politico subscriptions during both the Biden administration and Trump’s first term.

More than $8 million in federal obligations to Politico were recorded in fiscal 2024, but those payments came from multiple agencies for subscription products. FactCheck.org reported that the first Trump administration itself accumulated about $8 million in Politico subscription obligations between 2017 and 2021.

Politico has previously rejected suggestions that such purchases amounted to government funding, saying agencies bought its products through ordinary procurement processes in the same way they purchase research, software and other professional services.

Why MSNBC became MS NOW

Trump also mocked MS NOW’s recent name change from MSNBC, claiming it had been prompted by declining ratings and credibility.

The network says the rebranding was instead tied to its corporate separation from NBCUniversal and move into the newly formed media company Versant. MSNBC formally became MS NOW, short for “My Source for News, Opinion, and the World,” in October 2025.

Earlier fight over Associated Press

Friday’s announcement follows an earlier White House dispute with The Associated Press that developed into a major First Amendment court case.

The Trump administration restricted AP journalists’ access to the Oval Office, Air Force One and other limited-space presidential events in February 2025 after the news agency declined to adopt Trump’s preferred name, “Gulf of America,” exclusively for the Gulf of Mexico.

A federal district judge later ruled that the government could not punish the AP for its editorial decision, writing that once the government opens presidential events to some journalists, it cannot exclude others because of their viewpoints.

The administration appealed, and enforcement of that ruling was subsequently paused, leaving the White House broad discretion over access while the litigation continues. An appeals court heard arguments in the case but had not issued a final ruling as of the latest reporting.

The White House has also changed the traditional press-pool system during Trump’s second term, giving the administration greater control over which organizations receive close access to the president at events where only a small number of reporters can attend.