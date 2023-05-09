Israel braces for rocket fire after Gaza strikes

Israel on Tuesday was bracing for an escalation of violence across the Gaza border after the military launched an attack on Gaza targeting three commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Faction.
The security cabinet was set to meet to review the situation as municipalities across the country began opening public shelters and advising their residents of measures that must be taken.
The Home Front Command issued guidance that is effective early Tuesday and in place at least until Thursday evening:
• Public gatherings must be limited to up to 10 people outdoors and up to 100 people indoors.
• Schools, universities and other learning institutions to hold remote classes
• Beaches closed to the public.
• When possible, work should be done remotely or in places where standard protection spaces are available.
" Each and every one of us must make sure that we are prepared and know how to act to protect our lives and the lives of our loved ones. Upon receiving an alert, you must enter the protected space and stay there for 10 minutes.
"You must continue to follow the guidelines published by the Home Front Command in the official distribution channels," the Homefront Command said.
The city of Sderot, near the Gaza border advised residents of the military operation and called on them to remain near sheltered areas. Sderot has only 15 seconds of warning when rockets are launched.
Municipalities further north were also making preparations. After consultations cities in and around the Tel Aviv municipal area kept children in special education facilities home and said only institutions that have protected areas could operate.
"We are prepared for any eventuality," said Tzvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam just south of Tel Aviv. "We will continue to evaluate the situation as the day progresses. I ask you all to strengthen our forces in the south," he said.