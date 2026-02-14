Thai police arrest Israeli ‘top dealer’ with millions in drugs

Police say suspect ran Koh Phangan operation via WhatsApp from restaurant he owned, using drop-offs for cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and other narcotics in socks; undercover officers posed as buyers to make arrest

An Israeli man described by Thai authorities as a major drug trafficker was arrested Friday on the island of Koh Phangan with narcotics worth more than 50 million baht, or $1.6 million, the Bangkok Post reported Saturday.
The suspect, identified as Shai Alfasi, 42, allegedly operated from a restaurant he owned on the popular tourist island. Thailand’s tourist police commander told the newspaper that Alfasi sold drugs through a WhatsApp Business account using a Hebrew name.
Thai cops searching Alfasi's belongings
(Video: Ch7HD News, Thai PBS )
According to police, customers placed orders via the app, after which the drugs — concealed inside black socks — were left at prearranged locations. Photos of the drop-off points were sent to buyers. Payments were made in cash and hidden inside the same socks, investigators said.
Undercover officers posed as customers and arrested Alfasi when he arrived at a designated location on a motorcycle to collect the cash, the police commander said.
A search of his belongings and hidden compartments uncovered a range of illegal drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, LSD, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms and heart-shaped ecstasy pills known locally as “Labubu.” The estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeded 50 million baht, police said.
Alfasi was identified as the owner of the restaurant “Lola” on Koh Phangan. Authorities said that during an enforcement operation launched Monday on the island, six suspects were arrested on drug trafficking charges, with Alfasi described as the most senior figure detained so far.
1 View gallery
צילום: לפי סעיף 27א' לזכויות יוצריםצילום: לפי סעיף 27א' לזכויות יוצרים
Shai Alfasi's arrest; drugs found concealed inside black socks
(Photo: supplied/Assawin Pakkawan)
Last month, Koh Phangan police arrested four Israelis in their 20s staying at a villa on the island on suspicion of drug use. Officers raided the property following complaints of a loud party and suspicious behavior, and reported finding “Labubu,” cocaine and MDMA.
Earlier that month, Thailand’s tourist police raided a luxury villa on the island and arrested four Israelis suspected of operating a drug trafficking network targeting foreign tourists, primarily Israelis. Large quantities of drugs and cash were seized in that operation, authorities said.
