IDF strikes PIJ operatives in Gaza, residents in south urged to take cover

The IDF on Wednesday, struck what they described as an Islamic Jihad squad preparing to launch rockets at Israel and urged residents of the south to take cover amid possible attacks. Palestinians said one man was killed and another critically wounded in the strike.
Other Stories:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are scheduled to hold a situation assessment later in the evening to determine whether precautionary measures imposed on the residents of the south after the targetted killing of PIJ commanders on Tuesday, must remain in place.
"If there is no rocket fire, it is impossible to continue paralyzing the entire south," said a security official.
Business owners in the 40-kilometer (25 miles) distance from the Gaza border, that have been put under alert since early on Tuesday, said the situation could not continue for long.
Some 300,000 children have been kept out of schools and many local residents have evacuated to the center of the country fearing the PIJ's reprisal.
The military blocked many of the roads near the border anticipating an attack with anti-tank missiles in the terror factions' attempt to bring about a mass casualty event.
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar claimed that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad are implementing a tactic "contrary to the occupation's expectations" and are preparing a response that "will teach it a lesson." According to the newspaper, intensive talks are ongoing between the two organizations. A Hamas source was quoted as saying, "The resistance leadership has put all options on the table, and the response will be unified and not limited to a specific front."
Operation Shield and Arrow began with the assassination of three senior commanders in the Islamic Jihad, one of which was responsible for firing over 100 rockets into Israel last week. Simultaneously, the Home Front Command set precautionary restrictions within a range of up to 40 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, including the cancellation of school. However, as of Wednesday morning, the Israeli fronts have remained quiet.
"The calm we are experiencing now can be deceptive," said IDF officer Yehiel Sofer, explaining on behalf of the Home Front Command. "It can change at any moment, so we all need to remain vigilant and be prepared wherever we are, whether at work, at home, or anywhere else."
The Sderot municipality urged residents to pay attention, stating that "despite the quiet along the Gaza Strip, the readiness is still in place, and there are concerns of fire from the strip. Therefore, continue to adhere to the instructions and pass the message on to your children as well."
Amongst the security directorate, it is believed that one of the reasons for the calm is that the Islamic Jihad is still in a state of shock from Israel's opening strike. However, in two previous operations against the organization, in 2019 and in 2022, in which senior figures in similar positions were also targeted - the Islamic Jihad did react. Thus, it is possible that this time the Jihad is attempting to respond with a "quality attack." On Tuesday night, security officials considered that the Jihad is planning an "opening blow" in the form of a powerful anti-tank missile attack. Accordingly, an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday hit a terror cell equipped with anti-tank missiles in Khan Yunis, killing at least two terrorists.
Another reason for the Islamic Jihad's delay in responding may be an attempt to plan a response that involves other fronts, such as Lebanon or the West Bank. Hence. Israel security forces killed two Palestinian terror suspects in a raid on the West Bank village of Qabatiya near Jenin early Wednesday.
PIJ benefits from the prolonged anticipation of its response, as anxiety among the Israeli civilian population festers. They may also want to increase public support for the organization in Gaza, so they made sure to wait until after the funerals of the senior commanders and for Israel to inflict more casualties, including children and women.
Regarding Hamas, there are several possible scenarios, but the likelihood of the terrorist organization fully engaging in the conflict and initiating the response is low. However, since Hamas is the ruling authority in Gaza, the organization cannot remain completely idle and uninvolved, although that may only be symbolic.
Israeli officials estimate that Hamas is not interested in a prolonged conflict with Israel out of concern for possible consequences to their efforts to improve the economic situation in the Strip, bolstered by the opening of border crossings and administration of work permits allowing 17,000 workers to access jobs in Israel.
Therefore, Hamas may encourage a response from the Islamic Jihad and act as a declarative supporter.