'Judea is awakening': settlers reportedly attack Palestinian village, torch homes

Five Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were wounded overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in a reported settler attack in Khirbet Tuba, in the Masafer Yatta area of the southern West Bank.
Palestinian media reported that Israeli civilians attacked residents, set fire to five structures and damaged local infrastructure. The wounded were evacuated to the government hospital in Yatta for treatment.
In addition to the buildings that were set ablaze, another structure was reportedly demolished. The village’s solar energy system was vandalized, additional property was damaged and hay bales were set on fire. Graffiti reading “The land of Judea is awakening” was also sprayed at the scene.
The IDF said troops were dispatched to Khirbet Tuba in the Judea Brigade area after receiving a report that Israeli civilians had set homes on fire and attacked Palestinians.
“As a result, several Palestinians were wounded, including a girl and a woman, and several structures were burned,” the military said.
Upon arriving, the troops searched the area and found burned buildings, graffiti and destroyed property. The suspects had fled before the forces arrived.
During the night, Judea and Samaria District police entered the area under IDF protection to collect testimony, findings and evidence for the investigation.
“The IDF strongly condemns incidents of this kind, including harm to residents, among them women and children,” the military said. “The IDF expects law enforcement authorities to bring the suspects to justice.”
In a separate incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 10 people were wounded during an IDF operation in the Qalandiya refugee camp north of Jerusalem.
The reports came days after police announced that prosecutors were expected to file an indictment against a 16-year-old from Beitar Illit over the assault of a Palestinian woman and the alleged brutal abuse of an animal in Masafer Yatta in May. The incident was documented by several local residents.