IDF targets senior Hamas commander in Gaza

The IDF said on Saturday it carried out major strikes in Gaza, adding more details would be made available later. The target of the attack reportedly was Raad Saad, fourth in commander in the Hamas military wing.
According to Hamas health officials said at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Al-Shati where 24 people were reported to have died and Al-Tuffah neighborhood where 18 people were said to be killed.
Images from Gaza show extensive damage to buildings.
This is a breaking story