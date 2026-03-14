Iran fires cluster-warhead at central, southern Israel; no injuries reported

Missiles launched from Iran on Saturday triggered air raid sirens across central and southern Israel, with several impact sites reported in Ness Ziona and in southern areas.

Emergency teams were dispatched to multiple locations in the Ness Ziona area, including one site where there were concerns about damage to a building. A fire was also reported in Lod, likely caused by interception debris. No injuries were reported in the central Israel incidents.

Direct hit in Lod

Home Front Command later issued an all-clear, allowing residents who had received alerts to leave protected areas.

Earlier in the day, a cluster-warhead missile fired from Iran toward Eilat wounded several people after interception fragments fell across the southern city.

Direct hit in Ness Ziona

A 12-year-old boy was moderately wounded, while two others were lightly injured, according to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat. Several additional people were treated for anxiety.

The missile was likely intercepted outside Israel, but interception fragments fell across Eilat, with residents reporting about 10 impact sites across the city.

Emergency responders initially reported the boy in moderate to serious condition after he was struck by shrapnel.

According to the Eilat municipality, teams searched the city to locate additional impact sites and interception debris.

Direct hit in Eilat

Magen David Adom paramedic Rotem Besudo described significant damage at the scene where the boy was injured.

“There was destruction, broken glass and smoke at the scene,” she said. “When we arrived, we were led to a 12-year-old boy who had been hit by shrapnel and suffered injuries to his limbs. He was conscious but in pain and frightened.”

Besudo said medics treated the boy at the scene, including bandaging wounds and stopping bleeding, before evacuating him to Yoseftal Medical Center.

Both the boy and another wounded person were outside protected areas when they were injured.