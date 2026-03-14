Defense Minister Katz: 'We are entering the decisive phase, will continue as long as necessary'

IDF identified a second missile launched from Iran toward central Israel.

Sirens were activated in communities in the West Bank, the Dan region, and the Shephelah following launches from Iran.

8 View gallery Sirens map of central Israel

Shortly afterward, the sound of explosions was heard in central Israel, but Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had received no reports of injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces assessed that the missile likely fell in an open area.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Saturday the war against Iran is entering a “decisive phase,” as the Israeli military confirmed major strikes in Tehran and issued new evacuation warnings in Beirut while sirens continued to sound across Israel.

“We are entering the decisive phase, which will continue as long as necessary,” Katz said during a security assessment at the underground command center known as the “pit,” alongside IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior military officials.

8 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Shlomi Amsalem )

“The struggle against Iran is intensifying,” Katz said, adding that only the Iranian people could ultimately bring an end to the conflict “through determined action against the terror regime.”

Katz also praised U.S. President Donald Trump for what he described as a “powerful blow” delivered overnight by the US military against Iran’s Kharg Island oil facility.

“That is the appropriate response to the mining of the Strait of Hormuz and the extortion attempts by the Iranian terror regime,” he said.

IDF dismantled primary research center of Iranian Space Agency

Israel says Tehran space research center destroyed

The Israeli military said it destroyed the main research center of Iran’s space program during overnight strikes in Tehran.

According to the IDF, the attack targeted the Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC), which it described as a central hub for research and development tied to Iran’s satellite programs.

8 View gallery The main research center of Iran’s space program

The facility housed “strategic laboratories used for the research and development of military satellites,” the military said, including technologies related to surveillance, target identification and directing fire toward targets across the Middle East.

The strike was carried out by Israeli Air Force aircraft using intelligence guidance provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate, the IDF said.

In addition to the space center, the military said it struck sites used by Iran’s regime to manufacture air defense systems.

Among the targets was what the IDF described as a key factory producing air defense components.

“The strike delays the regime’s ability to restore its air defense network,” the military said, describing the attacks as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at weakening the “core systems of the Iranian terror regime.”

Images circulating online from Tehran showed extensive destruction at the site of the space research center.

Residents living near the facility reported finding scattered documents belonging to the institute in nearby streets.

Tal Inbar, a senior research fellow at the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, said the center was responsible for multiple Iranian space activities, including satellite development, propulsion systems and testing of space components.

New evacuation warnings in Beirut

At the same time, the Israeli military issued fresh evacuation warnings to residents in parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs ahead of expected strikes.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, warned residents to immediately leave several neighborhoods in the Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold.

8 View gallery Sidon, Lebanon ( Photo: Mohammad Zaatari/ AP )

8 View gallery Sidon ( Photo: Mohammad Zaatari/ AP )

“For your safety, you must evacuate immediately and not return to these neighborhoods until further notice,” Adraee said in a statement.

Among the areas listed in the warning were Haret Hreik, Lailaki and Hadath.

The warning suggests further Israeli strikes could be imminent in the densely populated area, which has been repeatedly targeted during the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

8 View gallery Beirut's Dahieh ( Photo: AFP )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

Earlier in the day, footage released by the Israeli military showed Hezbollah terrorists loading rockets into a weapons warehouse in southern Lebanon before the site was struck from the air.

According to the IDF, the strike occurred minutes after the rockets were moved into the facility.

Terrorists loading rockets into weapons depot targeted in airstrike ( Video: IDF )

More than 50,000 sirens since the start of the operation

Meanwhile, the scale of the threat facing Israeli civilians was highlighted by new data showing the extent of missile and drone alerts across the country.

More than 50,000 air raid sirens have sounded in Israel since the launch of Operation Rising Lion, according to data compiled from nationwide alert systems.

אזעקות בישראל מאז תחילת מבצע “שאגת הארי”.

בסרטון המצורף ניתן לראות את כל האזעקות שהופעלו ברחבי ישראל בעקבות ירי טילים או כלי טיס עוינים.



מקרא למקורות הירי:

🔴 אדום – איראן

🟡 צהוב – לבנון (חיזבאללה)



הנתונים נכונים ל־14/03/26, 06:56 (שעון ישראל). pic.twitter.com/lpFIah9wRX — מואיז הקטן ® (@LittleMoiz) March 14, 2026

The figures were gathered by Israeli analyst Eldad Sitbon, who runs the X account “Little Moiz,” and show daily siren activations triggered by missile and drone launches from both Lebanon and Iran.

On the map he published, alerts caused by launches from Lebanon are marked in yellow, while those triggered by Iranian launches are marked in red.

The visualization illustrates the geographic spread of the attacks across Israel, underscoring the sustained pressure on civilian areas as the regional war intensifies.

Damage across Iran during the first days of fighting

Separate analysis by researchers at the University of Oregon found widespread structural damage in Iranian cities during the first 11 days of fighting between Israel, the United States and Iran.

Their analysis of satellite imagery and strike data indicated significant damage in Tehran and Shiraz.

In the strategic southern port city of Bandar Abbas, more than 40 buildings were damaged, according to the research.

Bandar Abbas is a critical hub for Iranian shipping and military activity near the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes form part of a broader campaign by Israel and its allies aimed at weakening Iran’s military infrastructure and strategic capabilities.

With fighting now expanding across multiple fronts, including Iran, Lebanon and maritime areas near the Persian Gulf, officials in Jerusalem say the campaign could continue for some time.