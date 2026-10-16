Italy accuses Katz, IDF chief of torture, kidnapping and abuse of Gaza flotilla activists

Italian prosecutors announced Friday that an investigation into allegations of torture, kidnapping and mistreatment of Italian activists aboard Gaza-bound flotillas includes Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. The investigation, which also involves senior Israeli military, police and prison officials, follows complaints filed by 50 Italian citizens detained during Global Sumud Flotilla missions in October 2025 and May 2026. Ben-Gvir's inclusion in the investigation was first reported in June.
According to Italian news agency ANSA, the allegations include torture, kidnapping, boarding vessels in violation of international law, robbery, poor detention conditions, degrading treatment and violations of fundamental rights, including access to legal representation. Rome prosecutors said activists detained during the October 2025 flotilla reported beatings, injuries, death threats, insults and accusations of terrorism. Participants in the second mission, intercepted in May, described even harsher treatment, including beatings in the dark and the use of stun guns and rubber bullets.
Investigators said they had identified senior officials within the Israeli military and police chains of command involved in the operations. In addition to Katz, Ben-Gvir and Zamir, those named include former Navy commander Vice Adm. David Saar Salama and his successor, Vice Adm. Eyal Harel; senior naval officer Tal Politis; Shayetet 13 naval commando commander Col. Eldad Borochovich; and Ashdod naval base commander Col. Eitan Paz. The investigation also names Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy, Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, Ketziot Prison commander Menachem Bibas, Assaf Zagori, commander of the prison service's Nahshon escort and intervention unit, and Border Police commander Yitzhak Brik.
Ben-Gvir's conduct toward detained flotilla activists had previously sparked outrage in Italy, prompting Rome to summon Israel's ambassador in protest. In footage the minister himself released from the port of Ashdod, he was seen confronting and mocking detained activists, including Italian nationals, as they knelt handcuffed and blindfolded with their faces toward the ground. Italian President Sergio Mattarella condemned the incident, saying Ben-Gvir had reached a "new low."
Katz has not publicly commented on the Italian investigation, and Reuters reported that he did not respond to a request for comment. Zamir has also yet to respond. Ben-Gvir previously rejected reports in June that he was under investigation in Rome, saying he would "continue to stand proudly alongside our fighters."
According to Reuters, prosecutors in Rome sent Israel a request for legal assistance in June, a month after the controversy over the treatment of detained activists. The request sought information needed to reconstruct the events and establish the individual responsibility of those involved. Prosecutors did not say whether Israeli authorities had responded.
Italian prosecutors also held discussions with Eurojust, the European Union agency responsible for judicial cooperation in criminal matters, because similar investigations into the two flotilla incidents are underway in other European countries. The prosecutors did not identify those countries.
Under Italian law, prosecutors in Rome can pursue criminal charges for offenses committed outside Italy against Italian citizens. However, being named in an investigation does not establish guilt or automatically lead to prosecution. If investigators determine that sufficient grounds exist to bring charges, prosecutors can submit a formal request to put the Israeli officials on trial.