Trump praises Jordan’s king amid Gaza plan: 'You are lucky to have him'

U.S. President Donald Trump released a video on Wednesday praising Jordan’s King Abdullah II, calling him "a tremendous man" and "one of the true great leaders of the world."
"You have a king who is a tremendous man. He's a leader. He's got a wonderful heart. He loves you so much, he loves his country. He's done amazingly," Trump said in the message directed at the Jordanian people. "You are lucky to have him."
He also commended the Jordanian people, describing them as "a spectacular group" with "tremendous brilliance and energy."
The message came after Trump hosted Abdullah at the White House, where the two leaders discussed Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinian residents of Gaza to neighboring countries while rebuilding the enclave as a tourism hub.
Trump suggested U.S. financial aid to Jordan and Egypt could play a role in securing regional cooperation. "I believe we can reach understandings," he said.
King Abdullah, for his part, said Jordan planned to take in 2,000 Palestinian children in need of medical treatment and voiced support for efforts to promote regional stability. He added, however, that further steps should wait until Egypt presented its own plan for Gaza.