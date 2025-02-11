Trump meets with King Abdullah, says Jordan has land where Palestinians can live

In the shadow of his plan to evacuate the Gaza Strip, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House on Tuesday evening. "The Palestinians will live safely somewhere other than Gaza," the U.S. president said in a joint appearance before reporters.

"I think there will be parcels of land in Jordan and Egypt where Palestinians will live," Trump also said. "We will reach an agreement, I believe 99% that we can reach an understanding with Egypt as well." Trump then issued a veiled threat saying that the U.S. 'contributes a lot of money to Jordan and Egypt.'

Trump added that the United States "will run Gaza very well" and that it would not purchase it.

Donald Trump and King Abdullah of Jordan speak to reporters at the White House





"We're going to take it. We're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it. We're going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East," Trump said of Gaza, saying his plan would "bring peace" to the region.

Trump added that he will not personally oversee any of his own developments there.

"There will be economic development there that has never been there, and we will make sure that there is peace and there are no problems," Trump said.

The U.S. president noted that the Palestinians want to stay in Gaza only because "they have no alternative," adding: "They are being murdered there. There is no more dangerous place in the world than the Gaza Strip. No one wants to stay there. It is a death trap."

The King of Jordan said that he believes there was a way to "achieve peace and prosperity in the region," adding: "We will support Trump to achieve these goals." Regarding the absorption of Gazans in his country, he said that it should be in everyone's interest, noting that Jordan would absorb 2,000 sick children, and suggested waiting until the Egyptians come to present their plan to the president.

1 View gallery Donald Trump and King Abdullah speak to reporters at the White House ( Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

He was later asked if there would be areas in Jordan where Gazans could live, and he replied that he would do "what is best" for his country.

Regarding the hostage deal , which is currently in crisis, Trump was asked if Saturday was still the deadline for Hamas to release Israeli, and he replied: "Yes." Trump later said that if Hamas does not release the hostages by Saturday, "everything is open." According to him, "Hamas is trying to play it tough. They are thugs, and I have learned throughout my life that thugs are the weakest people."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Trump is actually sticking to his plan, and also to the belief that he will be able to reach agreements on absorbing Gazans in Jordan and Egypt. In an interview with Fox News Monday, Trump said similar things : "I believe we can make a deal with Jordan and Egypt. We give them billions every year."

According to the U.S. president, "we will build beautiful, safe communities for the 1.9 million residents of the Gaza Strip." He added that at that time he would be the "owner" (of Gaza), saying: "Think of it as a real estate development project for the future. It will be a beautiful piece of land."

In response to the question of whether the Palestinians will have the right of return, Trump stated that "they will not, because they will have much better living conditions. I'm talking about building them a permanent place because it will take years before they can return, Gaza is not worth living in right now."