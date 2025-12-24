Netanyahu hints at Iran during Air Force ceremony: ‘We’re not seeking conflict, but our eyes are open’

President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attended a Wings Parade Wednesday at the Hatzerim Air Force Base in southern Israel marking the completion of Flight Course 191.

In his speech at the ceremony, Netanyahu greeted and thanked mayors and members of Kibbutz Be’eri who traveled to the base. He offered condolences to families of fallen soldiers and said their sacrifice ensured the survival of the State of Israel. “Every fallen soldier has a place of honor in the eternity of Israel,” he said. Netanyahu also acknowledged wounded soldiers and reiterated prayers for their full recovery. He mentioned the last missing soldier, Ran Gvili .

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

“From the depths of October 7 we soared to heights of strength and deterrence across the Middle East,” Netanyahu said, asserting that Israeli jets, helicopters and drones now fly freely in the region’s skies. He said Israel struck “decisive blows” against its enemies on seven fronts, altering the nation’s fate and securing achievements that “have left an indelible mark.”

The prime minister pointed to diplomatic results of what he described as military success, saying Germany’s chancellor had sought to visit Israel and that Germany plans to buy additional systems from Israel . He added that other countries were “in line” to do the same.

Netanyahu warned that Israel’s enemies “are licking their wounds but are seeking to rearm,” citing a recent attack by Hamas . “They say they have no intention of disarming. We will respond accordingly,” he said. He also alluded to Iran, saying old threats were taking new form and new threats were emerging, and that “our eyes are open.” Netanyahu said he approved a 350-billion-shekel plan to build an independent Israeli defense industry to reduce reliance on foreign partners.

Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the Iranian threat, saying Israel’s security apparatus is monitoring developments but offering no further details. “What was before October 7 will not be,” Katz said, and vowed to maintain maximum enforcement against Hezbollah in the north and to prevent threats to northern communities. On Gaza, Katz said Israel is committed to disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the territory. “We will destroy all terror tunnels and anyone who raises a hand against IDF soldiers, we will cut off their hand,” he said.

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

Zamir recounted what he described as a dramatic night of an operation against Iran, detailing planning and execution. “It was a compressed room, great emotion and a sense of something historic in the air,” he said, describing the operation’s approval and execution at 2:55 a.m., when precision strikes were carried out. “ Operation Rising Lion was launched ,” he said, referring to the code name.

He said the Israeli Air Force is “at its best” and said the military continues to investigate failures around October 7 . “We are investigating ourselves with courage. We will learn from the failure but not sink in it,” Zamir said. “Security is not guaranteed. Israel’s guardian will neither slumber nor sleep. In response to every attempt to harm us, we will act by the rule: rise early against your destroyer.”

Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar spoke about the security situation amid the ongoing war, saying Israel operates with full freedom in Middle East airspace to enforce and remove existential threats. “We are prepared for every development,” he said.

Bar addressed an internal review of the Air Force’s performance on October 7, saying airmen did all they could to prevent the attack but that hindsight shows improvements were possible. “We are already implementing the lessons,” he said. He also lauded the appointment of his successor, Brig. Gen. Omer Tishler, approved by Katz.

Bar addressed his controversial decision to reinstate 15 officers who were suspended earlier this year after calling for an end to the war. He said the Air Force is a “national, ethical and moral service” and that airmen will remain united and focused on completing missions to the highest standard.

Herzog praised the Air Force, saying it had proven the truth of the adage “the best of the best,” and acknowledged the contributions of airmen, support personnel, air defense units and rescue and recovery teams.