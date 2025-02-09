Israeli airstrike targets Syrian military air base, report says

Israeli forces carried out an airstrike Sunday afternoon on the Khalkhalah Air Base in southern Syria’s Sweida province, according to Syrian media. The strike came just a day after the IDF struck a Hamas weapons depot in the country.
Local reports said explosions were heard at the airport, accompanied by the sound of fighter jets. The pro-Iranian Iraqi news agency Sabereen News also reported blasts at the site, attributing the attack to Israel.
On Saturday, the IDF confirmed it had struck a Hamas weapons warehouse in Syria, claiming that the arms stored there were intended “for use in terrorist operations against Israeli forces.” According to the military, the attack took place in the Deir Ali area of southern Syria, guided by intelligence from the IDF’s Northern Command.
Meanwhile, Syrian sources reported additional Israeli strikes in the Tal al-Manea area on the outskirts of Damascus.
“Palestinian terrorist organizations, led by Hamas, are exploiting Syrian territory to establish terrorist operations under Iranian direction," the IDF said in a statement.
"The IDF will continue to target Hamas wherever it attempts to entrench itself and will act against any efforts by terrorist organizations to expand their capabilities, in order to eliminate threats to Israel’s security.”