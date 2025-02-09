Israeli airstrike targets Syrian military air base, report says

Sweida province, according to Syrian media. The strike came just a day after the

Sweida province, according to Syrian media. The strike came just a day after the

Local reports said explosions were heard at the airport, accompanied by the sound of fighter jets. The pro-Iranian Iraqi news agency Sabereen News also reported blasts at the site, attributing the attack to Israel.

Local reports said explosions were heard at the airport, accompanied by the sound of fighter jets. The pro-Iranian Iraqi news agency Sabereen News also reported blasts at the site, attributing the attack to Israel.

Local reports said explosions were heard at the airport, accompanied by the sound of fighter jets. The pro-Iranian Iraqi news agency Sabereen News also reported blasts at the site, attributing the attack to Israel.