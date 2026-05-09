Border Police officer suspended after fatal shooting of unarmed Rahat man

A Border Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Rahat resident before dawn Saturday is being investigated by the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department on suspicion of unlawful gunfire.

The officer was removed from operational activity at his station for two weeks after questioning. An initial inquiry found that three shots were fired during the incident: two as part of arrest procedures and one that struck the man.

1 View gallery Ahmad Said al-Naami

The man was identified as Ahmad Said al-Naami, 50, a resident of Rahat in the Negev. He was shot during a police chase in Neighborhood 2 of the city. Magen David Adom medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the initial inquiry, reserve Border Police officers operating in Rahat signaled al-Naami’s vehicle to stop for inspection, but he did not comply and a vehicle chase began. He later got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, with two officers pursuing him.

The officers began arrest procedures, including firing two shots, but al-Naami did not stop. The chase continued into an alley, where police said he had nowhere left to flee and attacked the two officers. One of the officers then fired the shot that killed him.

Police said the officers felt their lives were in danger. Officers and medical teams provided treatment at the scene, but al-Naami was later pronounced dead.

His relatives accused police of killing him in cold blood.

“What happened was a killing at point-blank range,” family members said. “Police chose to shoot to kill. They could have used a taser, stun grenades or gas, but for them the best way was live fire. If the victim had been Jewish, they would not have shot him. With Arabs, it is always easier to pull the trigger. This is murder, and police actions ended the life of a man who was killed in cold blood.”