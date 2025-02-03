Ofer was put through hell in captivity, up until the last moment, cousin says

Ofer Calderon who was released by Hamas on Saturday after 484 days in captivity told family members that the hostages endured physical and psychological terror of the worse kind, up until they were released. He said those who remain captive in the hands of the terrorists are in under imminent threat of death, after 38 hostages had already died.
Calderon said he was able to see Al Jazeera coverage of the protests demanding his and the other hostages' release and recognized some of his family members. "It strengthened him. In captivity you hang onto little things and seeing the family fighting for him was everything," his cousin Eyal told Ynet. "These things are critical to their survival there," he said.
Calderon's two children Sahar and Erez who were released in the first exchange in November, 2023. His parting words to Sahar were "Fight for me. I don't want to die in the tunnels."
Calderon was released along with Yarden Bibas and soon after, Keith Siegal was also freed. The three men arrived in Israel walking on their own feet and appearing strong.
Eyal warned that the images of the hostages who were freed were misleading. "We've become experienced after Erez and Sahar's return. At first there is so much joy but very quickly there is an understanding that things are more complex. These images of adrenaline in the first hours and days, do not reflect the real condition of the hostages," he said.
"It's difficult to understand or describe his emotions. He was held by a terror group that could do whatever they wanted with him."
Eyal vowed that the family will continue the fight for the release of the remaining 79 Israelis still in Gaza. He said the second phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal must not be foiled. "My fight was to bring Ofer home. Now I will go on fighting for all the others."