Iran renews attacks on Gulf states after another night of US strikes

The United States and Iran traded another round of overnight attacks as fighting spread across the Gulf, with Tehran claiming strikes on military, intelligence and fuel-support facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait and regional air defenses reporting new interceptions.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said Saturday that it targeted a site where U.S. combat aircraft had gathered at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base, as well as an intelligence data center known as Batelco, according to Iranian state media.

US wave of strikes in Iran ( Photo: CENTCOM )

The IRGC also claimed it attacked a U.S. naval fuel-support pier at Kuwait’s Al Ahmadi Port and a U.S. signals and communications center in the country. The claims were not immediately independently verified.

Bahrain’s defense forces said they intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks on Saturday. The kingdom, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, has repeatedly activated its air defenses during the latest escalation.

Kuwait temporarily suspended operations at Kuwait International Airport following Iranian missile and drone attacks. Kuwait Airways later said it had rescheduled most flights after the disruption and the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace.

The latest Iranian attacks followed a seventh consecutive night of U.S. strikes across Iran.

The U.S. military said the overnight operation was intended to “continue degrading Iran’s military capabilities.” Iranian media subsequently reported explosions and attacks in several areas of the country, including Bandar Abbas, Lar, Ahvaz, Sirik, Qeshm and Yazd.

Destruction of the maritime control tower the previous night

U.S. Central Command has focused much of its latest campaign on Iranian military logistics, surveillance systems, coastal infrastructure and capabilities linked to operations in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States says the strikes are intended to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.

Iran, meanwhile, has expanded its attacks against U.S.-linked targets across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and other parts of the region.

Iranian state media had earlier claimed that its forces destroyed what they described as Bahrain’s main artificial intelligence center. The latest IRGC statement identified the target as a Batelco intelligence data center, but neither account has been independently confirmed.

“The center, which was used by the Great Satan to direct the enemy in carrying out war crimes, was completely destroyed by ballistic missiles and dozens of drones,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said in its earlier account.

Iran also claimed that it struck a warehouse used for U.S. military drones in Bahrain.

Separately, Iranian media reported that the country fired shore-to-sea cruise missiles at a U.S. vessel in the northern Indian Ocean. No independent confirmation or U.S. acknowledgment of a hit was immediately available.

Gallery One of the bridges damaged in yesterday’s US strike

Iran’s Tasnim news agency also said Iranian forces attacked a Thai-flagged vessel that had attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without authorization from the IRGC navy.

Iranian navy commander Ali Azmaei threatened to “turn the sea into hell for the Americans,” while Mohsen Rezaei, a senior IRGC figure and adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned that Tehran could move to full-scale offensive operations if U.S. attacks continued.

CNN, citing Iranian media, reported that Rezaei said no political border would remain beyond Iran’s reach if the American campaign continued for another two or three days.

The IRGC also claimed it intercepted a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Bushehr and said two oil tankers exploded after traveling through a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz. Those claims were not independently verified.

US targets bridges in Iran

US buildup accelerates

As the fighting expands, Washington is accelerating its military buildup in Israel and the wider Middle East.

Ten U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft were expected to arrive in Israel within 24 hours, according to information obtained by Ynet. Unlike previous deployments, the aircraft were not expected to be stationed at Ben Gurion Airport.

US Air Force tankers at the Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: REUTERS/ Dedi Hayun )

The Wall Street Journal also reported, citing flight-tracking data, that the United States was transferring fighter jets to the Middle East through Europe.

More than 50,000 U.S. personnel are currently deployed across the region, while American warships, combat aircraft and drones have taken part in the campaign against Iran.

Axios reported that President Donald Trump had not made a final decision on the next stage of the campaign but appeared prepared to intensify the fighting enough to inflict major damage and pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept his nuclear demands.

U.S. and Israeli officials said Trump could order a further escalation within days.

Among the options reportedly under consideration are strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, further attacks intended to bury Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile deeper underground and a possible strike on the underground site known as Pickaxe Mountain, which is suspected of being developed as a nuclear facility.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the Strait of Hormuz remains open. Ship-tracking data, however, showed only eight vessels crossed the waterway Thursday, the lowest number in three weeks. Nearly all traveled along a route approved by the IRGC.

The strait normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, making the sharp decline in traffic a major concern for global energy markets.

Footage from US strikes ( Photo: U.S. Central Command )

Americans urged to reconsider regional travel

U.S. embassies across the Middle East have issued travel warnings for Americans in Israel, Arab countries and those planning to visit the region.

“Because of heightened tensions in the Middle East and the risk of unpredictable escalation, the State Department urges U.S. citizens to reconsider all travel to the region,” the warning said.

U.S. diplomatic missions remain under ordered departure status, requiring nonessential government personnel to leave and suspending nonemergency visa services.

Americans were urged to remain vigilant, monitor local media and confirm flight schedules directly with airlines as attacks and temporary airspace closures continue to disrupt regional travel.

CBS News reported that several U.S. troops were wounded this week in Iranian attacks on bases in Jordan. The report, citing U.S. officials, did not specify how many were hurt or describe their condition.

US targets Iran’s southern military network

During the previous night’s operation, U.S. forces attacked Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz and along the country’s southern coast.

A U.S. official said the military struck at least seven bridges near Bandar Abbas, a major center of IRGC activity in the strait. Ammunition, supplies and reinforcements are transported through the city to Iranian forces operating along the waterway, the official said.

U.S. strikes also destroyed a maritime surveillance tower and targeted transportation and coastal infrastructure used to support Iranian military operations.

Iran has responded by intensifying missile and drone attacks on U.S.-linked facilities across the Gulf.